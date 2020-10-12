VIDEOS/PHOTOS: #EndSARS protesters block Lekki tollgate

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The #EndSARS protest across Nigeria has entered the 6th day as protesters on Monday morning blocked the popular Lekki tollgate in Lagos state.

You would recall that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu in a live broadcast on Sunday announced that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Nigeria Police Force under the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department had been abolished “with immediate effect.

However, the protesters who are not satisfied owing to similar promises of reforming the police department in the past which failed have promised to keep up their campaign seeking justice for victims of police brutality and an overhaul of the security apparatus.

Thousands of people over the week took to the streets across the country to protest against police brutality and demand the complete abolition of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) using the #EndSARS hashtag online to share stories alleging extortion, torture, disappearances and even murders at the hands of SARS personnel.

Not being pleased with disbanding of SARS, Lagosians on Monday blocked the Lekki tollgate, calling for the total abolition of SARS and insisting that president Mohammadu Buhari addresses the nation as well as sign an executive order to seal the disbandment.

Below are pictures and videos gathered.

Protesters are waiting for us at tollgate lekki #Lekki pic.twitter.com/TiMnL2mEI3 — christabel5312 (@christabel5312) October 12, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: