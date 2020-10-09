VIDEO: Police fire teargas, ammunitions to disperse #ENDSARS protest

Kindly Share This Story:

An #ENDSARS protest in Abuja was suddenly disrupted as men of the Nigerian police fired tear gas and ammunition to disperse the protesters.

The incident took place in Central Area, Abuja.

MOMENT WHEN POLICE OFFICERS TEARGASSES US BEFORE OPENING SHOOTING LIVE ROUNDS AT US IN ABUJA #EndSarsProtes pic.twitter.com/niCh3ylFJO — Chief Hydra (@BrianJDennis) October 9, 2020

They shot at us and threw teargas barely 15 minutes into the peaceful protest. We don’t even have right to protest. We don’t even have right to freedom of peaceful protest #EndPoliceBrutalitynow #AbujaTwitterCommunity #abujaprotests pic.twitter.com/X1EAwDbSSs — olori of Abuja 👸🏽👑 (@olorikennymiles) October 9, 2020

Vanguard

