VIDEO: Police fire teargas, ammunitions to disperse #ENDSARS protest

ENDSARS Protest:  IGP calls for end to violence against Law Enforcement Officers

An #ENDSARS protest in Abuja was suddenly disrupted as men of the Nigerian police fired tear gas and ammunition to disperse the protesters.

The incident took place in Central Area, Abuja.

