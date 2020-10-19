Victim Support Fund affirms commitment to partner NSCDC for effective service delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Victim Support Fund (VSF) said it would partner the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in boosting the capacity and morale of officers for effective service delivery in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Executive Director of VSF, Dr. Sunday Abogonye made the remarks during a courtesy call by the NSCDC to his office on Friday in Abuja.

Abogonye said that VSF was committed to building partnerships for the support and transformation of victims of terrorism and insurgency in the country, adding that it was willing to support the NSCDC within its mandate.

“We remain committed to working with security agencies like NSCDC and this indeed is not the first time we will be working together.

“I recall that the NSCDC was one of the agencies we invited to be a part of our peace building project during the initial discussion and planning stage in Borno and Yobe.

“We will continue to strengthen our relationship and look forward to supporting the workshop and training of your officers and men in terms of the human resources component which we already have on ground,” he said.

Earlier, ACG Zakari Ningi who led the NSCDC delegation said the purpose of the visit was to seek the support of VSF, adding that government alone cannot solve the problems of insecurity in the country.

He explained that NSCDC was set to organise a first-of-its-kind security empowerment workshop and as a result was soliciting the support of relevant stakeholders and corporate bodies in this regard.

“NSCDC like other security agencies, has made a lot of efforts in addressing the problem of insecurity, especially in the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure.

“These include; pipeline vandalism in the South-South, power and telecommunication equipment in the North-East and the fight against illegal mining activities and recently the protection of Agriculture/Agro-Allied Investments in the country.

“Officers and men of NSCDC, in the course of carrying out these onerous assignments, are exposed to so many risks and hazards which often result in maim and loss of lives.

“In view of these, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana has proposed a first of its kind security empowerment workshop with the theme: “Boosting the Capacity and Morale of NSCDC Officers for Effective Service Delivery’.

“Consequently, the CG has inaugurated a Steering Committee comprising of members from the NSCDC and Natos Affairs to work out the modalities for the successful hosting of the workshop,” he said.

NAN also reports that oher members of the Committee on the entourage were DCC Soji Alabi, DCC, Sani Kasim. ACC Eze Samuel, Supt Mohammed Muye on the part of NSCDC, while Mr Tony Nwaru and Engr. Bruno Kelechi Iwu represented Natos Affair consulting.

Ningi noted that the programme which was designed in collaboration with Natos Affair Consulting and NSCDC was slated to hold in phases across the geo-political zones in the country.

He added that the programme would commence in the Northeast Zone which covers Bauchi, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba States.

“The opening ceremony which will be declared open by the Commandant General will hold sometime in December in Maiduguri, Borno State,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard

