Alhaji Aminu Achida, the Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, restated the legislature’s commitment to ensuring effective service delivery, through dedicated oversight functions in the state.

Achida spoke at the opening of a 2-day legislative Oversight orientation workshop training organised by State 2 State and funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State 2 State orientation workshop training was organised in the six programme states in the federation, that included Sokoto, Gombe, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi and Ebonyi.

Achida said the state lawmakers had continued to ensure proper consultation and monitoring of the executive’s activities towards addressing the needs of the general populace in the state.

“We have continued to work closely with the executive arm of government in the state, to ensure we have set objectives toward improving all sectors of development.

“Our oversight functions are regularly in the state and we have since become greater pointers in the execution of qualitative projects across the state,” he said.

The Speaker appreciated the organisers of the training assuring that it would build the capacity of the lawmakers toward ensuring effective service delivery in the state.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Mainasara Ahmad, said the aim of the workshop was to ensure more collaborative measures towards sustaining the best legislative functions in the state.

“The state government, under the leadership of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, has ensured a proper working relationship with the legislators, as such we need to enhance their capacity for effective service delivery in the state.

“It is our hope that our commitment will continue to sustain more development for our people toward addressing the mandate reposed on all of us,” he said.

In his presentation on the general principles of the functions and powers of the legislature, Dr Muhammad Sagagi, State 2 State Consultant, said the whole idea was to remind the Assembly members of their functions and powers of the legislature.

“This is to present to the lawmakers the summary of the business assessment conducted by State 2 State at the beginning of their projects, to identify the gaps in their legislative functions.

“The whole idea is to remind the lawmakers of their functions, powers and to see how they relate those in the House to the gaps identified by State 2 State,” he said.

NAN reports that the papers presented on the first day of the workshop included; Understanding legislative Oversight, legislators and the budgetary process, Experience sharing on legislative Oversight, among others.

