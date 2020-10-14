Breaking News
UPDATED: Photos, videos from Lekki tollgate #ENDSARS protests

PHOTOS: Protesters against police brutality continue to occupy Lekki tollgate

Young Nigerians continue in their protest against police brutality, calling for justice for victims of said crimes.

Photos and video by Afolabi Ajayi

Vanguard

