UPDATED: Armed thugs attack #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Armed thugs on Wednesday in Abuja swooped on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Berger roundabout, brandishing dangerous weapons and injuring some protesters in the process.

Armed with machetes and sticks, the attackers vandalised vehicles belonging to the protesters and also attacked other motorists.

The incident momentarily led to the suspension of the protest as people including passersby and traders scampered to safety.

The protesters had gathered as early as 8am and said their prayers according to their faith before starting their agitation.

READ ALSO:

Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Bala Ciroma however said no arrest has been made, adding that five vehicles were destroyed in the process.

He said; “Well, today, being 14th of October, 2020, there were convergence of protesters at Berger Roundabout. The protesters were divided into two, those protesting against SARS and those against ending SARS.

“While we deployed our men to ensure law and order, these groups came into the arena, and before we knew it, there were hot exchanges between the groups.

“However, the timely intervention of the police officers prevented the situation from deteriorating and we have commenced investigation to determine what actually happened.

“There were five vehicles vandalised and so far, no arrest has been made and no casualty seen. We have deployed quite a number of our men to the various parts of the city.

“My message is that we should allow calm to return so that economic activities can pick up”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: