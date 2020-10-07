Unbranded vegetable oil: Devon King’s sensitises consumers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Worried about the dangers of unwholesome oil, PZ Wilmar has launched a campaign tagged “Less is More” aimed at sensitising Nigerians on the inherent dangers in the consumption of unbranded cooking oil, as it offers healthier and affordable options.

In a statement on “Less is More” campaign the Category & Brand Manager, PZ Wilmar, Dania Popoola said, “We are living in the time when now more than ever we are more conscious of our health, the Covid19 Pandemic has clearly revealed the need for healthy eating and importance of a strong immune system. Therefore while we are taking all the necessary precautions to avoid contracting and spreading the virus, it is equally important that we pay close attention to what we consume.

“According to NAFDAC, unbranded vegetable oil is unsuitable for consumption and could have negative health implications.

“The Executive Director, NHF, Dr Kingsley Akinroye also said vegetable oil found to be contaminated by interference with any additive may contain high cholesterol and work against the normal flow of the body, thereby blocking heart vessels and leading to sluggishness of blood movement.

“Study has shown us that many people are unaware of these dangers, while many simply consider these unbranded oils more affordable. It was for these and many more reasons we started the “Less is More” campaign to educate Nigerians on the risks of consuming unbranded oil and possibly eliminate unhealthy oil consumption by providing them with a tested, certified, trusted and recommended alternative.

“Devon King’s cooking oil in addition to its jerry can and PET bottles comes in affordable pillow pack format & sizes giving great value to Consumers no matter their budget or family size,” she said.

