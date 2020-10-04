Vanguard Logo

Trump is not your business old man! Police/SARS still killing Nigerian youths, Wizkid blasts Buhari

Trump is not your business old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youths, Wizkid blasts Buhari

Nigerian music star, Wizkid on Sunday blasted the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari for wishing US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick and full recovery from Covid-19.

In a tweet posted via his Twitter page, the music star told Buhari to leave Donald Trump alone and do something about the brutal killings of Nigerian youths in the country by police/SARS.

He wrote “Donald trump is not your business! Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern u for America! Face your country!”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Oct 2 tweeted “I wish US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick and full recovery from Covid-19.”

