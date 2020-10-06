Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Laurreta Onochie, Tuesday, replied a Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid, who advised Buhari to jettison Afghanistanism and concentrate on local issues affected the country.

Wizkid had lambasted Buhari hours after the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, banned the activities of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), for wishing President, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, quick and full recovery from Covid-19.

READ ALSO:

“Donald trump is not your business!

Old man! Police/Sarz still killing

Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!

Nothing concern u for America!

Face your country!!”, he said in series of tweets.

Reacting days after Wizkid’s statement had spanned the media, Onochie, called him a dumbkid, who exhibited crass ignorance and childishness in addressing President Buhari.

Her words: “Its not disrespectful to call anyone old. Its the way and manner Ayo Balogun addressed the President that leaves a sour taste in the mouth. He exhibited crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness. But hey, he’s a #DumbkidNotWhizKid

When he grows up, he might learn respect”.

Its not disrespectful to call anyone old. Its the way and manner Ayo Balogun addressed the President that leaves a sour taste in the mouth. He exhibited crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness. But hey, he’s a #DumbkidNotWhizKid When he grows up, he might learn respect — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) October 6, 2020

Donald trump is not your business!

Old man! Police/Sarz still killing

Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!

Nothing concern u for America!

Face your country !! https://t.co/thxmoYb7VE — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 4, 2020

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: