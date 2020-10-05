Three men in court over alleged exhumation of corpses

Kindly Share This Story:

Three men on Monday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged exhumation of corpses.

The defendants, Kola Fatoye, 40, Abimbola Fatoye, 35, and Ahmed Ojo, 56, are facing a charge of exhumation of corpses.

According to the prosecutor, Monica Ikebuilo, the defendants committed the offence between March and September 2020, in Orun-Ekiti.

She alleged that the defendants dug up graves and severed heads of corpses at St. Paul Anglican Church Cemetery in Orun-Ekiti.

Ikebuilo said that the severed corpses were those of Philip Akintayo, Moreani Ajayi and eight others, and alleged that the suspects used the extracted parts of the corpses for ritual.

“The charms from the ritual were found with the defendants,” he claimed.

According to her, the offences contravened sections 242(1) b, 210 (e) and 213(b) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The plea of the defendants was not taken while the prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, ordered the remand of the defendants at the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

Anoma adjourned the case until Nov. 6 for mention.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

