STRIKE: What trade have you learnt during this long break? ASUU asks students

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Wednesday engaged students in an interactive session on Twitter asking them the trade they’ve learnt so far in the long break.

The Tweet which was posted on the official Twitter handle of the union @ASSUNGR says “Discussion Time. What trade have you￼ learnt during this long break?”

Discussion Time.

What trade have you learnt during this long break?#ASUU #asuustrike — Official_ASUU (@ASUUNGR) October 7, 2020

You would recall that despite the closure of all tertiary institutions by the federal government due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country, ASUU declared an indefinite strike after the expiration of its two-weeks warning strike on Monday 23, May 2020,

The strike, Vanguard reports, was embarked over the non-payment of salaries of ASUU members who failed to enrol into the federal government’s IPPIS, a payroll software mandated for all public officials.

The Union and Federal government had at different times met to resolve the long-lasting strike but despite the meetings, no agreement has been reached yet.

Reacting to the question ASUU raised on Wednesday, some students responded positively stating different skills and trade they’ve learnt so far while some criticised the union for asking such question which they see as a mockery.

Below are some reactions as seen on Twitter:

@Blessedvic7 “Just imagine! Are you guys alright @ASUUNGR. You are using us to catch cruise while we are at home….wasting our lives and future and this nonsense is what you can come out to say…Its a Pity. No wonder you don’t want to accept the IPPIS system proposed by the FG”

@kingssdoms “Got admitted in UNI 2014 at d age of 18. Offered a 5 yr course. Was to graduate in 2019 at 23. We ar almost in 2021 yet I’ve not still graduated.If I eventually graduate next yr at 25, NYSC will delay for 1 yr before shortlisting at 26,I’ll finally start NYSC at 27 to pass out at 28”

@hyodeji “Electronics repair when I should be In school neutral face”

@_Legitlayo “Omoooo, I almost thought it was a parody account… Are you seriously asking this question handler?? Trade? If I been wan learn trade, would I stress myself over certificate?? Which kain insensitivity be this? Weary faceWeary faceWeary face”

@Haeeshatu “Mad oooo…. Let’s open a GoFundMe for Asuu.. If Erica can get more than 30million naira…. We should get more for Asuu if every one contribute”

@UshieClemente “Is really shambolic that this is coming from your tweeter handle, but when the minister for state advice you guys to go into farming, you all faulted the ideas stating that farming is not you guys portion, meanwhile in the university we have offering agriculture and co.”

@gaH_bOO “It’s not your business, call off the strike let’s write exams, get our certs and leave the country. That’s the skill I learnt; leaving Nigeria.”

@MushinJidenna “I improve in my graphic design skills. I learnt GitHub programming. I opened a telegram movie/series channel which has gotten to over 1400 subscribers. Thanks ”

@MusaAlhSule “What trade did you teach us? Abi should we use our certificates to wrap akara and Suya?”

@s_nnamchi “I started film making and editing at the same time. You should see my first video. I shot it with android phone then did a mad sound and visual editing there.”

@thisisOluwakemi “Guys, this is ASUU official twitter account, not a parody. What’s going on in this country?”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: