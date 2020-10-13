Senate Chamber will soon have 50% of Women, Lawan 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said on Tuesday that very soon, the Senate Chamber will be made up fifty percent of female representation.

Speaking at Plenary as part of moves to commemorate the 2020 International Day of the Girl Child, President of the Senate said, ” one day, very soon, this chamber will have fifty percent of female.”

Lawan who stressed the need for gender empowerment, said that girls should be educated to enable them be leaders of tomorrow and for a better Nigeria.

According to him, the Girl- child needs to be protected from violence considering the several cases of rape happening in the Country.

Lawan said, “The country is doing very poorly in gender equality. Young girls should be educated to enable them be leaders of tomorrow.”

Vanguard

