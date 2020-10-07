Saturday’s Poll is referendum between Philosopher Kings,Bush-league – Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday told the people of the state not to lower the credibility and reputation of the state before the general public, urging them to vote wisely on Saturday.

Akeredolu, who spoke when his campaign train stormed his Owo country home, said Ondo People were known for intellectualism, brilliance and intelligence of high magnitude, and therefore, must use their votes to sustain the reputation of the state as they perform their civic responsibility on Saturday.

Quoting the words of a Greek Philosopher, Plato, Akeredolu said if the calibre of people struggling to take over his position are factored into consideration, the Saturday’s election is a battle between the Philosopher Kings (the Intellectuals) and the bush-league (the non-intellectuals and incompetent league).

The Governor, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said if his resume and his achievements thus far in governance are compared with his main challengers whom had also been in government, then, he represents the philosopher kings while his opponents belong to the Bush-league parlance.

Addressing the surging crowd, Akeredolu, accompanied by the Govenor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former Deputy Governor of Osun State and ex-chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the Director-General of his campaign Organisation, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, amongst others, told the people of Owo that “we must show that we value excellence and integrity with our votes on Saturday.”

The Governor added that “no investor will bring his money to invest in a state under the control and supervision of those who do not understand the language of investment.

“One of my opponents, when he was Commissioner, was appointed to superintend over the Bitumen Exploration policy but the agency crumbled under him. It was under his watch that Dangote took our Refinery from Olokola Free Trade Zone in Ondo State to Epe in Lagos. Today, he is masquerading like a messiah.

“We know the one that does not even know the meaning of INEC. We know the one who cannot stand before the people he’s seeking to govern to address them in our official language. Is that the person you want to vote to be representing you before the world?

“Therefore, I appeal to you to vote wisely. I urge you to spread the message to your friends in other part of our states. This election is a referendum between the bush-league who do not know what governance entails and the parlance of philosopher Kings that me, your son, Oluwarotimi, represent. We must not relegate our state” Akeredolu, to the gathering at Owo.

