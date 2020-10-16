Breaking News
Rest in peace: Protesters organise candle night for #EndSARS fallen heroes

On 9:00 pmIn SARS Updateby
Rest in peace: Protesters organise candle night for fallen heroes

Victor Ogunyinka

As the heat of the #EndSARS #EndSWAT protests continue to spread across the length and breadth of Nigeria, protesting youths have organised a candle night procession for fallen heroes of the protest.

Several lives have been lost in the course of making their voices heard during the protest.

Some who also lost their lives to police brutality, before the protests were also celebrated.

