Release all #EndSARS protesters, NBA tells IGP

Perez Brisibe

THE Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, yesterday asked the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammad Adamu to release everyone in it’s detention facilities across the country arrested in connection with the End SARS Protest.

The association also expressed it’s readiness to engage with the IGP to undertake training and enlightenment of police officers in accordance with the recently passed Police Act.

NBA President, Olumide Akpata in a statement on his twitter handle, @OlumideAkpata noted that the association welcomes dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS by the IGP

The statement reads: “We now look

forward to the constitution of the investigative team to review all reports of crimes committed against Nigerians by the defunct unit and the appropriate punishment of all those found culpable.

“As an organisation anchored on the promotion of rule of law and human rights, the NBA commits to partnering with the police and other Civil Society Organisations in these investigations.

“In the meantime, we call for the unconditional release of all Nigerians arrested on account of the #EndSARS protests and the immediate cessation of attacks on protesters.”

Akpata noted further that the NBA willing to collaborate with Civil Rights Organisations and advocacy groups to deal with this menace and we shall deploy our human and material resources in this regard.

