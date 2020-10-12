Regina Amadi-Njoku re-echoes voice in new book

Kindly Share This Story:

Griots Lounge Publishing recently announced the publication of a new book – “Culture, Gender, Work in Africa – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” being a compilation of writings by Regina Amadi-Njoku. The book was edited by Cordelia Onu under the company’s Self-Publishing imprint, Book Form.

The changing dynamics of African culture, especially after the onslaught of colonialism, and the impact on gender, development and work is at the centre of the book, a collection of writings by foremost gender/development expert and former Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations, Regina Amadi-Njoku.

“Culture, Gender and Work in Africa – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” looks back at how the interplay of the variables of culture and gender determined where Africa stood in the past, led to her present development challenges and then explores how lessons, tools and weapons of the past could be deployed to ensure a brighter future.

The volume is organized in four parts, each introduced by a thought-provoking prologue by the editor, Cordelia Onu, a veteran journalist and one-time Deputy Editor of the Daily Champion. Each section details the characteristic thesis of Dr Regina Amadi-Njoku on the status and impact of culture in Africa and the inalienable part it must play in rewriting the gender narrative in the quest to attain developmental inclusiveness and sufficiency in Africa.

The book leaves the message that Africa can retrace her steps by borrowing what she could from the past, adding that to present day realities to begin the pursuit of a fast-paced development driven by the trademark Ubuntu (solidarity) spirit of the Black Race.

Ms. Amadi-Njoku is an experienced development specialist and an ardent advocate of gender and culture responsive development. She has over 35 years’ experience in development; and held several high-level positions in national and international institutions, including the United Nations agencies in Africa, Europe and the United States. Her last position was serving as the Assistant Director-General and the Regional Director for Africa of the International Labor Organization (ILO) at the level of United Nations Assistant Secretary-General (UNASG) from 2000 to 2008.

In 2019, she co-authored a book on Gender and African Women Leadership. She has written extensively on culture, gender, and development matters. She serves on national and international boards and is a recipient of several honors and awards.

“Culture, Gender, Work in Africa – Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow” will be available in October for sale online.

