Police command condemns attacks on its properties in Ekiti

The Police Command in Ekiti has described as barbaric and wicked, an attack on some police facilities by alleged EndSARS protesters in the state on Saturday.

A statement on Sunday by Mr Sunday Abutu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, on behalf of Mr Tunde Mobayo, the Police Commissioner, confirmed that properties worth millions of naira were damaged by some youths during the attack.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police is disappointed and unhappy with the action of the protesters.

It mentioned the Ikere Police Area Command as well as the Ikere Divisional Police Headquarters, as facilities destroyed by the protesters.

”The command implore parents, guardians and all stakeholders to warn their wards to refrain from engaging in any form of violent protest, or act that could alter the peace of our dear society.

“On Saturday, October 17, a group of hoodlums in their large numbers, in the name of protest, went wild and attacked Ikere Area Command as well as Ikere Divisional Police Headquarters, destroying items worth millions of naira in the process.

”Part of the items destroyed are; the Area Command and the Divisional Headquarters fences/gates, Area Command and Divisional Headquarters sign posts, about 40 window glasses, four vehicles parked at the station and the roof of a building close to the station among others.

”The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Tunde Mobayo, however condemns such attack on police properties and innocent citizens, noting that the attack could be described as barbaric, wicked and uncalled-for.

”The commissioner hereby enjoins those who wish to protest to be more organised in a way that should not affect the rights of other members of the society.

“They should be peaceful and should not give room for miscreants to hijack such peaceful protest,” the statement appealed.

Vanguard

