Ondo 2020: Primate Ayodele predicts Akeredolu’s victory

*Urges other contenders to wait for their time

*Says Atiku shouldn’t waste his money in 2023

Leader of the Inri Evangelical Church, Lagos, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has predicted that the incumbent governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, will win the forthcoming October 10 governorship poll in the state.

While urging other contenders to patiently wait for God’s appointed time for them, he said money, power of incumbency and technicalities will bring Akeredolu back to power beyond October 10.

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele had recently made some predictions which came to fruition.

Some of such predictions included the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on which he had said Obaseki will retire Adams Oshiomole.

During the 2020 predictions, which were widely published in the dailies on January 1, Primate Ayodele had predicted that pump price would rise and also that there will be hike in electricity bill; which also have happened.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday via telephone, he said: “October 10 poll in Ondo will be a tight race, but the incumbent will win.

“I advise other contenders to pray for God’s appointed time.

“As for 2023, I want to kindly advise former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to not waste his resources again.

“He should seek God’s face. But if you ask me, I will urge him to not contest,” Primate Ayodele added.

