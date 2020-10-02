NordVPN Review: Security, speed, and benefits

Kindly Share This Story:

Protecting your online browsing is essential these days. In fact, data thefts and leaks occur continuously, endangering users who are often unaware of the consequences. The solution to browse securely is called Virtual Private Network, also called VPN.

There are over 800 VPNs on the market, both free and paid, however not all of them are able to offer a sufficiently secure, fast and reliable service. In this article we will talk about NordVPN, one of the most used providers in the world, known for the speed and stability of the connections offered.

NordVPN features and details

NordVPN is a Panama-based service that offers 2245 servers spread across over 56 countries. Most of the servers are distributed in Europe and America, however you can also find some servers in Asia and the Middle East, usually little used.

This provider knows the importance of being able to surf freely from any device, which is why it provides users with two mobile applications compatible with Android and iOS devices in addition to the Windows computer platform on Mac OS. Both the desktop interface and the applications have a similar operation that allows you to configure and activate the VPN in a few clicks, protecting the connection in no time at all.

The server selection method is intuitive and the VPN is equipped with some unique features such as “smartplay”, a technology that allows you to combine a dynamic DNS with the virtual private network to bypass any type of geo-protection firewall.

The speed offered by the service varies according to various parameters such as stability and speed of your basic connection, distance of the chosen server and site on which you decide to browse. In general, the VPN connection generally imposes a slowdown of around 3 Mbps, which could increase if you choose a server that is literally on the opposite side of the planet where you are really connected. In any case, the connection is always stable enough, so as to allow you to watch movies and TV series in streaming without problems.

When it comes to security, NordVPN makes several encryption protocols available to its users including OpenVPN, PPTP, L2TP / IPsec and IKEv2 / IPsec. Among them, OpenVPN is the safest, but also the slowest. Those who prefer to value speed more than security should opt for the other options present.

Why surf with NordVPN?

There are essentially three main reasons to choose NordVPNover other services:

Headquarters not subject to Internet surveillance laws. Panama does not impose laws that require that logs on user activity be saved and made accessible to relevant government departments and agencies. In this sense, therefore, the company is able to truly protect the privacy of its users.

High compatibility and ease of use. The easy-to-use interface on all operating systems is undoubtedly one of the strengths of this VPN. Some advanced customization options may be missing, however, this is a plus for those who have no technical skills and just want to press a key and browse safely.

Speed ​​and safety in step with modern times. The internet is constantly evolving, which is why it is important that connections keep up with these changes. NordVPN has a team of developers who are constantly working to always offer the best possible speed and security.

