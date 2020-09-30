Nigeria’s Johannesburg Consulate partners South African agency in new image laundering for Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg is partnering with the South Africa Uniited Against Crime (SAUAC) in a new campaign to project the positives of Nigerians in South Africa.

The Consul General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama stated this in a statement today posted at the Nigerian High Commission’s website.

Adama said the agreement was part of the mission’s effort to combat criminality and support peace and harmony between Nigerians and South Africans.

He said the collaboration would help to project the positive contributions of Nigerians in South African communities and as well as improve social cohesion among the two nationals.

The statement said the Consul General hosted the executives of SAUAC led by Siphiwe Kunene and the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA) at the consulate office in furtherance of the mission’s stance against criminal activities.

Adama said “the initiative condemns all crimes regardless of nationality and will fully support South African authorities to combat criminality in the country”

“The Nigerian community is requested to support this laudable effort by shunning crime and abiding by the laws and regulations of the country.

“Considering the fact that many of Nigerians who study and work in South Africa are law-abiding residents, the mission’s collaboration with SAUAC and NICASA will shed light on the achievements of successful Nigerian professionals, employers and students in the country.

“SAUAC informed the mission of Nigerians that are positively impacting townships and local communities and the mission will help them to share their stories with the world.

“It is hoped that these inspiring contributions of Nigerians to life in South Africa will go a long way in promoting peaceful co-existence and mutual beneficial relationship between South Africans and Nigerians,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: