Nigeria police, Naira Marley fans shake up Twitter

By Sylvester Kwentua

In a last-minute bid to stop the proposed protest against the SARS led by controversial musician, Naira Marley, the Nigerian police have reached out to the Nigerian youths, to forget about going on a protest, because according to them, the complaints of the youths against SARS, has been heard loud and clear.

Replying to Naira Marley’s tweet calling for a protest, the Nigerian police, with a Twitter, handle @PoliceNG, appealed to the youths not to proceed on a protest.

“The Inspector-General of Police wishes to inform Nigerian youths that their voices and complaints on the issues of unprofessional conducts by some SARS operatives have been heard very loudly and clearly” the Nigerian police tweeted.

The youths were surely not impressed by this tweet, judging by their responses. Here are some of the responses..

@Kaycee-justin wrote, “we have been hearing this story from you since 2017, yet the same old story.”

@RitaEke wrote, “Hope this is not a trap to deceive us as usual?”

@papaheyes wrote, “Why is this government so afraid of peaceful protest.”

Meanwhile, in another tweet, the Nigerian police, @policeNG, has informed the public that they would be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley by 11 am today.

“Today Tuesday 6th of October 2020 by 11 am, the force PRO-DCP Frank Mba will be having a live Instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stay tuned”.

Vanguard News

