Ned Nwoko felicitates with muslims on Eid-El-Malud

Delta born philanthropist and Chancellor of STARS University Idumuje-Ugboko, Prince Ned Nwoko has felicitated with Muslims in Nigeria and across the world as they celebrate Eid-El-Malud.

In a statement in Abuja, the former House of Reps member appealed to Muslims to use the sanctity of the period to seek peace, security and unity of Nigeria.

He implored every Muslim to imbibe the exemplary leadership and character of Prophet Mohammed and apply it in their daily lives as a way of contributing to the growth and development of the society.

According to Hon. Nwoko, “I feel proud to associate with Islam as a religion of peace. And that is why I will continue to preach peace as an elixir for the social, economic and political challenges of nation-building”

“Let this year’s Eid-El-Malud celebration heal every wound, let it be a good reason to unite us towards the things that bind us together as a people”

“Once again, I wish every Muslim in Nigeria and beyond a happy Eid-El-Malud celebration” Prince Nwoko proclaimed.

