NASS partners NEPAD for 2nd Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM)

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The National Assembly and the Council for New Partnership in Africa Development (NEPAD) have kick-started the 2nd African Peer Review Mechanism) APRM.

Stakeholders at the legislative roundtable discussion including the chairmen of the committees of Integration and Cooperation in Africa, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and Rep. Umar Bago and others, highlighted the benefits of a fresh peer review, to encourage better governance in Africa.

The stakehu said Nigeria and the rest of Africa, must embrace Democracy and political governance, Economic governance and Management, Corporate Governance and Socioeconomic development.

Princess Gloria Akobundu, the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of the AUD-NEPAD/APRM, while delivering the keynote address said the four primary objectives of AUDA-NEPAD were to eradicate poverty, promote sustainable growth and development, to integrate Africa in the world economy, and accelerate the empowerment of women and youths amongst others.

0n the need to reform the NEPAD Akobundu said “the transition of NEPAD to AUDA is part of the measure to strengthen the effective operation of AU agencies for effective implementation of AU-Agenda 2063 and UN-SDGs in building the “Africa We Want.

“AUDA-NEPAD facilitates and coordinates the development of continent-wide programmes and projects, mobilises resources.

She said the APRM review process is based on a country’s performance which is assessed in the APRM’s thematic areas.

” Nigeria in its effective implementation of the National Programme of Action (NPoA( in the four thematic areas of the APRM, is currently embarking on the Second Cycle Review following the Africa Governance Report of 2019.

“The adoption of the Heads of States and Government of the African Union at the 28th Summit of 9th February 2019 on the need to promote, strengthen and increase the effectiveness of governance standards for socioeconomic development.

