Nasarawa LG elections: We’ll set the pace for other states ― NASIEC

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

Ahead of the forthcoming local government election in Nasarawa State, the state’s independent electoral empire, NASIEC, has promised to conduct credible, transparent elections that would set the pace for other states to adopt.

Chairman of the Commission, Ayuba Wandai Usman boasted Tuesday while briefing journalists that other states of the federation would henceforth adopt the commission’s capacity to conduct a transparent, credible and dependable election for the councils.

According to Wanmai, “the State Independent Electoral Commission is set to use the forthcoming bye-election in Gangaren Tudu electoral ward in Keffi local government area of the state as a taste case in readiness for the forthcoming local government election in the state”.

The Commission Chairman who told Journalists that the conduct of the bye-election became necessary following the demise of a councillor representing the ward, late Adamu Saleh, disclosed that Saturday, November 14, 2020, has been fixed for the conduct of the bye-election in the ward.

“The commission has, by the powers conferred on it fixed Saturday 14 November 2020 for the councillorship bye-election in the ward.

“The commission has deployed measures that provide a dependable election. We prepared to conduct a free, fair and credible election.”

According to him, the commission has slated October 19, 2020, to meet with all political parties, while lifting of the ban on campaigns would also be effected.

He said steps have been evolved to address the past where political parties pulled out from contests without good reasons in local government elections in the state adding that the commission has already embarked on confidence building, aimed at bringing all stakeholders to avoid a repeat of the past.

While revealing that the tenure of the present local government chairmen in the state would expire May 2021, he added that only those political parties that filled candidates and fulfiled stated the electoral guidelines would be allowed to participate in the forthcoming bye-election.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: