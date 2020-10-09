Mr Macaroni, others in marathon #EndSARSProtest in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Comedian Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni and other passionate protesters are on a marathon #EndSARSProtest at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Not backing down until what they want is achieved, the protesters spend the night out in the cold in their numbers.

Speaking on the need for the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, to be end and now, Mr Macaroni said it now or never, adding that “The reason why I am here is because I am scared, I could catch a bullet in the head, my sister could catch a bullet in the head, my friends could catch a bullet in the head, anybody could catch a bullet in the head… we are tired, the government needs to do something about this and now.”

With other protesters chanting What do you want? End SARS, the protesters are seen moving from one strategic location to the other.

The comedian has also gotten rousing applauds from Nigerians for his passionate approach in canvassing for an end to the SARS malady.

