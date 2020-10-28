Mayhem, arson: Sanwo-Olu admits full responsibility, unveils plan to set up Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Aftermath of destruction of lives and property, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday said the state government will set up Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund as he accepted full responsibility on what happened in the state during the EndSARS protests.

Sanwo-Olu made the statement when he visited the Lagos Police Command, Ikeja, on an interactive session with police personnel on how to police the state better.

Sanwo-Olu at the event acknowledged and thanked the personnel for their supports, women police for their dedication to service to the people of Lagos, noted they were indeed frontliners and galant as they were a source of joy.

According to him, “You have not been truly acknowledge but I want to thank you. You’ve been gallant. You have shown how critical you are in our society.

“We might come from different background but we are all humans created by God. The Lagos State Police Command has been a delight inspite of our differences and inadequacies.

“You did not create the problems, these are institutional problems. As your governor, I acknowledge what you do and what you stands for.”

He added: “How do we take Lagos forward, how do we heal our wounds? It’s about not looking back but looking forward.

“Lagos would not look back again. As your governor, I take full responsibility for what happened and has not happened. I will not shy from it. We will foot all the hospital bills of injured policemen.

“We will pay compensation to the families of deceased officers. We will take over the burial arrangements of fallen officers. We would consider replacement of your vehicles and motorcycles that have been burnt.

“We would look at the numbers of Lagos Policemen in Lagos as regards insurance policy.”

“All the children of fallen officers would be given scholarships so they can have a decent education. We would upgrade the police cottage hospital.”

The governor warned those “using social media to foment trouble” to desist.

His words, “I want to use this opportunity to warn those using social media to foment trouble. They are too small. We will not join issues with anybody. We are moving forward. We will heal our lands and Lagos will be better for it.”

Earlier, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, in his address commended Sanwo-Olu administration’s support for the police.

He therefore, appealed to the Governor to further provide the command with security equipment, compensate families of the six personnel that lost their lives in the protests, provide insurance coverage,

free medical services for the injured, scholarships for their children among others.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Southwest, Leye Oyebade, said there was need to go back to the drawing board adding that the way forward was to re-address the method of policing in the country by embracing community and digital policing.

“This is a turning point on police reformation as it is a new era in Lagos because it is a different policing,” Oyebade stated.

Vanguard

