Man ‘arrests’ Nsukka deity for making his business fail

By Chinenyeh Ozor

A middle-aged man in Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State, Nnajiofor Donatus, last Saturday singled-handedly ‘arrested’ a deity which he claimed had been tormenting the entire community for a long time and making his honey business crash.

Nnajiofor, who hails from Ibeku Opi community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, said that he was encouraged to remove the deity by a stronger force from above, as it had rendered many people from the community useless, thrown many out of business and tied up many girls of the community from getting married.

He said that the deity was responsible for poverty level of Ibeku Opi, adding that he crashed out of his thriving honey business in Nnewi, Anambra State, and returned home empty-handed.

Vanguard spoke with Nnajiofor at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cathedral before Nsukka Urban Police Division took him away with the deity for further interrogation.

Within the short period of chatting with him over the arrest of the deity, Donatus exhibited violent tendencies.

However, the security officer at the cathedral, who would not want his name in print, said he was frightened at the sight of the man and the deity.

He noted that the man was barking and charged to attack anybody that may disturb his gaining entrance to Okunere adoration museum at the cathedral allegedly to liberate Ibeku Opi community out of the fetish powers of the deity.

Contacted for comment over the development, the Administrator of St. Theresa’s Catholic Cathedral, Nsukka, Rev. Fr. Matthew Eze, said the security officer panicked on the development in the cathedral.

He added that he would have contacted any priest in the cathedral to wade in and carry the deity to the museum of Okunere adoration where other deities are kept, rather than inviting the Police straight on.

