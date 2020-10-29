Looters voluntarily returning items to designated places in Ilorin

Kindly Share This Story:

…As government relaxes curfew

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Some unidentified residents of Ilorin have begun to return the looted items from Shoprite, Kwara Agro Mall, and other shops to various locations in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Meantime, the state government has reviewed the curfew in Ilorin metropolis to between 8 p.m to 6 a.m.

Already, Governor AbdulRazaq held meetings with the victims of the looted items and took stock of their items, with a view to help them back to business.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the recent parade and prosecution of the suspected looters by the police prompted the voluntary returns of the looted items to designated places as suggested by the police commissioner, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

Egbetokun had said that whoever that voluntarily return the looted items in his/her Magajis place, residents of community heads, by the roadside among other options would be spared of police arrest, and paraded before journalists.

Consequently, many looted items were secretly returned to the designated places, while the police comb the state capital for those who might not obey the directive.

Security operatives in the state have arrested 144 suspects in connection with the last Friday looting of government and private property in Ilorin, the state capital.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, who paraded the suspected Looters in Ilorin recently said that the arrest of the suspects was as a result of combined efforts of security agencies operating in the state.

Egbetokun, who confirmed that two government warehouses and lots of privately owned property were attacked by the hoodlums, said that the violence was well coordinated and led by some hardened criminals.

Egbetokun called on those who still have looted property in their possession to voluntarily surrender them, insisting that such people would not be prosecuted.

The CP also said that such looted property could be submitted at various religious centres like mosques, churches and even residences of community heads.

He said that arrest of suspects is a continuous process, adding that, “as we are here, more arrest and recovery of looted property are still being made”

However, a visit of our correspondent to some locations in Ilorin, the state capital on Thursday showed that various items like motorbikes, Pampers, Generators, air conditioners, fridges, saloon drivers among others were dumped in some locations of Ilorin.

Some of the various locations where the looters dumped the stolen loots include Sango, Pakata, Post Office, GRA areas, Gaa Akanbi among others.

Apart from this, the looters dumped the stolen loots in front of churches, mosques and streets in Ilorin.

Sources said that some of these stolen materials were dumped in the night and early morning so that some passersby would not see them or identify them.

Curfew was imposed early this week by the state government following the break down of law and order that led to the looting of both public and private businesses in the state.

During the period, the government restricted movement between 8 a.m and 6 p.m in Ilorin metropolis and other parts of the state.

However, in a statement issued in Ilorin by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye said that “The curfew in Ilorin metropolis has now been reviewed and movement is now restricted only between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m”.

The statement said, “Kwarans may see more joint patrols by security agencies within the metropolis and across the state.

“It is to strengthen the gains of the past few days and keep criminal elements at bay”.

The statement, therefore, enjoined residents of the state to go about their lawful business without any fear.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: