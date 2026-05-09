Akwa Ibom enforces ban on illegal scrap dealers

FILE PHOTO

By Uko Etim

UYO—The Akwa Ibom State Government has begun a statewide crackdown on unregistered scrap dealers and scavengers, shutting down operations and arresting operators found to be trading without approval.

The enforcement was led by the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA), Obong Prince Ikim, Prince Ikim, yesterday in Uyo.

Speaking, Ikim stated that the enforcement, backed by the Waste Metal Scrap Law 2026, aims to protect the environment, regulate scrap operations, and prevent criminal elements from infiltrating the sector.

He stressed that all scrap dealers and dump site operators must be duly registered with the government or risk closure and prosecution.

“If you want to do scrap business, you must register. Many people now hide under scrap trading to perpetrate nefarious activities. We must regulate dump site operators, and if they fail to comply, we will shut them down,” he stated.

The AKSEPWMA Chairman condemned the increasing cases of vandalism of public property and indiscriminate waste disposal allegedly linked to some scavengers and scrap operators.

“Some people vandalize government facilities in the name of scrap business and encourage indiscriminate dumping of refuse. We have uncovered several criminal activities connected to some dump sites,” he added.

Prince Ikim reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Umo Eno and security agencies to maintaining law and order across the state.

“The Commissioner of Police has zero tolerance for criminality, and the Governor wants Akwa Ibom people to sleep with their eyes closed. We will fish out every defaulter,” he warned.

While some first-time offenders arrested during the operation were pardoned after profiling and signing undertakings, the Chairman warned that repeat offenders would face immediate arrest and prosecution.

Also speaking during the exercise, CSP Okwuzulike Vincent of the Itam Police Station disclosed that investigations have revealed that several criminal suspects now use scrap business and dump sites as cover for illegal activities.

He cited instances where suspects living around dump sites pretended to be mentally unstable while concealing ammunition and other suspicious items in makeshift shelters.

The Police officer commended AKSEPWMA for taking proactive measures to sanitize the sector and pledged continued collaboration with the Agency to protect public safety and the environment.