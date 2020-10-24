Lawmakers, ex-governors, ministers, pay tribute to late Senator Rose Okoh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Ben Ayade and his predecessor, Sen. Liyel Imoke, at the weekend, led senators, members of the House of Representatives and Ministers in paying glowing tributes to the late Senator Rose Okoh in Abuja.

After the opening prayer at the night of tributes by Prof. Helen Jekelle, former Governor of Ekiti State, and current Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, also paid their tributes.

Also read:

Governor Ayade in a tribute contained in the programme of events said it is “unimaginable that such a resourceful daughter of our dear state, would leave us so soon, especially at a time her service to state and country was most needed”.

He, however, added that ” her life of selflessness, industry, honesty and integrity, will remain an enduring compass to those who strive for moral rectitude”.

The event was put together by the Association of National Assembly Female Legislators, ANAFL, led by Sen. Joy Emordi and Hon. Engr. Janet Adeyemi, Chairman and Secretary Planning Committee, respectively.

Engr. Adeyemi who stood in for the Planning Committee, bemoaned the death of the Senator, pledging that her association “will raise women politicians with Late Senator Okoh’s capacity and patriotism”.

Also part of the event, were former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Barr. Mulikat Akande-Adeola, Sen. Betty Appiafi,Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Sen. Chukwuma Utazi, Sen. Stella Dorgu, Sen. Tolu Odebiyi, Sen. Gershon Bassey and Sen. Fadahunsi.

While Otunba Adebayo described the departed Senator as “assiduous and resourceful”, his ex-colleague Imoke, recalled how the deceased helped build the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Cross River State.

“Late Senator Okoh’s personality, helped develop the PDP in Cross River State; she won elections on her merit, not because of the PDP. Rose was as loyal a politician, as she was to anybody and anything else. We lost someone who represented the best of Cross River”, he said.

According to him, ” Rose was someone who as early as in her 30s, was already a Commissioner. Her leadership of the Refugee Commission, was unprecedented”.

In his speech, Senate Minority Leader, Abaribe, pledged that “the Senate, will make sure that Late Senator Okoh’s burial, is befitting”.

The Late Senator, died in March this year, from a protracted illness.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: