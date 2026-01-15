SDP pays glowing tributes to late Senator Godiya Akwashiki

By Henry Umoru

LAFIA — The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Thursday stood still in honour of late Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who died penultimate week at an Indian hospital at the age of 52.

Until his death, Akwashiki represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate on the platform of the SDP.

Born in Angba Iggah, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, the late senator was first elected into the Senate in 2019 and re-elected in 2023. He earlier served as a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, where he rose to become Majority Leader and later Deputy Speaker.

During his legislative career, Akwashiki served in several key capacities in the National Assembly, including Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force.

At an evening of tributes organised in his honour in Lafia by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the SDP, the party described Akwashiki as a rare example of integrity, selfless service and principled leadership whose impact would remain deeply rooted in the political history of Nasarawa State.

Party leaders, traditional rulers and political stakeholders who attended the event reflected on the life, values and contributions of the late senator.

In his remarks, the SDP National Chairman, Professor Sadiq Gombe, described Akwashiki as a “shining star,” noting that his death was a profound loss to his family, the party and the nation.

Gombe said the late senator lived a life defined by honour, compassion and the fear of God, earning him respect across political, ethnic and religious lines. He added that Akwashiki’s leadership style was anchored on service, accountability and deep commitment to the welfare of his constituents.

The national chairman further disclosed that shortly before his death, Akwashiki had expressed concern that his failing health might affect his ability to serve effectively and had even contemplated stepping aside to ensure quality representation for his people—an action he described as a rare demonstration of responsibility and patriotism.

Prayers were offered for the repose of his soul, with Prof. Gombe asking Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant strength to his family. He also called for the emergence of leaders who are God-fearing, accountable and genuinely committed to public service.

“While we mourn his departure, we are grateful to Almighty Allah for a life well spent. True leadership is measured not by years or titles, but by the legacy one leaves behind. Senator Akwashiki’s legacy speaks for itself,” Gombe said.

Other speakers, including Senator Suleiman Adokwe, Nasarawa State Deputy Governor Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, SDP leaders at national and state levels, elected officials, traditional rulers and members of other political parties, highlighted the late senator’s dedication to dialogue, integrity and grassroots development.

Several speakers recalled his role in executing impactful constituency projects across communities in Nasarawa North Senatorial District, noting that he was widely regarded as one of the most effective lawmakers the state has produced since 1999.

The programme ended with prayers for peace and progress in Nasarawa State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.