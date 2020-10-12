 Lawan Charges Federal Character on Equity, Fairness, Justice

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has called on the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to ensure equitable distribution of employment opportunities among all the states of the federation in order to guarantee fairness and justice.

Lawan said that in the event that any state took undue advantage in the recruitment process, the Commission should not allow any further recruitment from that state until other states are properly taken care of.

The President of the Senate spoke yesterday in Abuja when the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr Muheebbat Dankaka led other members on a courtesy visit to his office.

In a statement yesterday night by his Special Assistant, Media, Mohammed Isa, Lawan said, “The FCC is designed purposely to provide stability in the country. No part of the country should be neglected; no part of this country should feel shortchanged, and this is the essence of the Commission.

“Dont mind what people from that state will say, so long there are too many people from one part of the country in an organization, make sure other parts of the country get their share too and stop further recruitment from that state.

“We have witnessed that kind of situation where a Chief Executive Officer of an agency will simply take advantage of his office and pass through your system and get all his people into the organisation to the neglect of other parts of the country.

“Your organisation is important because you give people a sense of belonging even though it is in our character to complain of marginalisation even where there is none. But figures do not lie. Figures are there to show what every state has in every organisation.

“Where you think it is hot for you to handle come to National Assembly, we will help and support you on that because this country belongs to all of us irrespective of where one comes from, therefore there must be fairness, justice and equity in the way and manner offices are shared and opportunities given.”

Lawan who assured members of the Commission of the Senate’s support in their quest for an increase in funding, however called on the Commission to always work closely with the Senate committee on Federal Character in all its activities and decision making process.

He called on the Commission to hasten the presentation of its proposed amendment to the Act establishing it for expeditious consideration by the National Assembly.

In her remarks the Executive Chairman of the Commission Mrs Muheebbat Dankaka who urged the Senate to support the Commission’s request to President Muhammadu Buhari for increase funding, said the commission “is working on some grey areas of our Act, to make it more potent and in line with the dynamics of time.”

She commended the harmonious relationship between the executive and legislature,which she said facilitated their speedy screening and confirmation by the Senate.

