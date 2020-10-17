Land dispute: 7 killed in renewed hostilities between Delta communities

Kindly Share This Story:

. ..As LG imposes dawn to dusk curfew



By Akpokona Omafuaire & Ochuko Akuopha

AT least seven persons were yesterday, reportedly killed in renewed hostilities between Ozoro and Oleh, headquarters of Isoko North and South Local Government Areas, Delta State, following a protracted land dispute.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the deceased were working in a farm around the disputed piece of land when they were attacked and killed by their assailants.

The development has caused pandemonium in the neighbouring communities as traders in a surrounding market and others were forced to flee the area and scampered for safety.

A source close to the communities said the leadership of the Isoko Development Union, IDU, the apex socio-cultural organization of the Isoko nation had on several occasions waded into the matter to forestall breakdown of law and other in the communities.

Meanwhile, the Isoko North Local Government council has imposed a dawn to dusk curfew in the Ozoro town.

The council, in a statement by it’s Secretary, Mr. Kome Ozue read: “Intelligence gathering within the Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North has revealed that some persons have been killed around the disputed land between Ozoro and Oleh.

“As a proactive measure to curtail the activities of unscrupulous elements and criminals not to take advantage of the security breach, the local government council directed that there should be a temporary restriction of movements from 7pm to 6am commencing from 16th October, 2020 till further notice”.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed that there was crisis in the communities. She could however not ascertain if there were killings.

