KASTLEA is doing well in traffic management — Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Commissioner of Public Works and Infrastructure, Hajiya Balaraba Aliyu Inuwa, has described Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority(KASTLEA) as a model of efficiency in traffic management.

The commissioner who gave the commendation at the end on a training of senior KASTLEA Marshalls on Wednesday, praised Governor Nasir El Rufai for giving the agency the required financial and logistics support to enhance its operations.

Hajiya Balaraba said that other states have been coming to Kaduna state to learn from KASTLEA’s success story, adding that the Forum of Commissioners of Transport has been praising the agency’s traffic management efforts.

Hajiya Balarabe also praised retired Major Garba Yahaya Rimi, the Corps Marshall, for his tireless efforts in enhancing discipline within KASTLEA and amongst several road users.

She also described the permanent secretary of Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure as very patient and fastidious in carrying out any task, no matter how difficult it is and at whatever time.

The commissioner who said that the accolades that are being heaped on KASTLEA come with responsibility, advised the Marshalls to lead by example and to be disciplined.

READ ALSO:

Earlier, the Corps Marshal thanked Governor El Rufai and the commissioner for not just facilitating the training but for their overall support to KASTLEA, adding that the duo always listens to the agency’s problems.

Major Rimi(rtd) recalled that KASTLEA had requested for a towing van in order to enhance its operations but the governor gave approval for the purchase of two vans which cost $1 each.

Speaking at the event, the Registrar of Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology(NITT), Malam Sule Bello said that the institute is doing a lot of studies for Kaduna state in the area of traffic management and road safety.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: