By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Police Command in Kaduna State has ordered the arrest of a Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA) marshal who beats a driver to death.

Journalists were told that after an argument, the traffic official hits the driver on the head along the Ali Akilu road Kaduna on Friday along Ali Akilu road, Unguwar Sarki, Kaduna State, on Friday.

The General Manager KASTLEA Corps, M‎ashal Garba Yahaya Rimi, said he was yet to receive the full details of what happened, and therefore he could not react.

A source said the incident happened around 4 pm which caused traffic gridlock in the area.

” The driver died after a head injury. He was hit with a stick during the argument,

When the driver fell down, the KASTLEA officers ran away,” according to the source.

The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed‎ Jalige, said the Commissioner of Police Mudassiru Abdullahi had ordered the arrest of those behind the incident.

“The police will commence a full investigation. There was an altercation between KASTLEA and some drivers. They beat him and was rushed to the hospital where he died. So, the drivers decided to block the main road in protest but we stopped them,” he said.

