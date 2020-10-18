Kaduna youths join EndSARS protest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Youths in their hundreds took over some roads in Kaduna on Saturday, demanding an end to insecurity, kidnapping and the alleged sins of police SARS.

They said posterity would not judge them right if they failed to join their counterpart to condemn “bad governance” and #ENDSARS.

Some of them were displaying placards with inscriptions like “#ENDSARS”, “Justice for SARS victims and survivor”, “Reform Police”, “Stop killings in Kaduna”; “Kidnapping must end.”

Police and other security agents were seen, following them calmly .

The protest ,however,caused gridlock near the Ahmadu Bello Stadium and Railway roundabout,Kaduna.

According to a source, “the protesters gathered early in the morning are still on the ground.”

“They said it has become necessary to lend their voices and call on the authorities to do the needful before it leads to the revolution they will not be able to manage.”

“That they don’t have anyone leading them but they have decided to boycott other social engagement to stage the protest – in solidarity to the victims and survivors of police brutality in the country.”

Mamman , a protester, said “the government will do well by ensuring speedy recovery of SARS officers who have questions to answer, investigate them and bring them to justice in the public glare to show that the victims and survivors of police extrajudicial killings get justice.”

“No one is leading us. We are just tired of bad governance which has led to serious insecurity all over the country with its peak here in the North.You are in your house, you could not sleep. You travel, you and your loved ones don’t have peace of mind until you return. For how long do we live like prisoners in our land?”

He said; “though the known hashtag is #ENDSARS, to us, what we are all clamouring for is good governance, see killings in Birni-Gwari, Giwa and Southern Kaduna.

“We want a country where security agents will protect our life and not take it without a just cause like what we have now.”

