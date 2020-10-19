Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

IPOB, YOV accuse FG of concluding plans to deploy military to quell #ENDSARS protests

On 1:02 pmIn News, SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:
Biafra, IPOB, Igbo, Kanu, BIAFRA
IPOB protester

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, and the Yoruba One Voice, YOV, yesterday, alleged that the Nigerian Federal Government has concluded plans to deploy the armed forces under the guise of “Operation Crocodile Smile” with the sole aim to quell the popular #ENDSARS protests across the country.

A joint statement by IPOB, and YOV, titled, #ENDSARS: Warning on Deployment of Armed Forces, signed by Ms. Christy Ekama, Principal Secretary to the Directorate of State, IPOB, and Mr Zacheus Somorin, Director of Communication, YOV, said the protests are a clear testament to failure of leadership.

IPOB and YOV, said they fully endorsed the #ENDSARS protest and commended Nigerian youths for rising to the occasion to redirect the drifting ship of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: FG focused on tackling insurgency, banditry ― Buhari

IPOB  and YOV, statement read: “We read with shock and dismay the plan by the Federal Government of Nigeria to deploy the Armed Forces under the guise of “Operation Crocodile Smile” with the sole aim to quell the popular #ENDSARS protests across the country.

“The protests are a clear testament to failure of leadership. We fully endorse the #ENDSARS protests. We commend Nigerian youths for again rising to the occasion to redirect the drifting ship of state.

“The Federal Government must immediately rescind its decision to deploy the Armed Forces to truncate legitimate protests by Nigerians. This is contrary to international law

“We fully endorse the #ENDSARS protest  and we commend Nigerian youths for again, rising to the occasion to redirect the drifting ship of state.

“The Federal Government must not add to the gruesome bloodletting by the discredited SARS operatives through the ill-advised deployment of the Armed Forces.

“We will hold the Buhari administration and its officials responsible for any killings occasioned by the deployment of the Armed Forces to quell legitimate civil protests.

“We call on the United Nations and the international community to take particular interest in the #ENDSARS protests and the planned deployment of the Armed Forces and to hold Nigerian officials to account for any infringement on civil rights.

“The Armed Forces must be reminded that their loyalty is to the Nigerian state. The era of regime protection is gone forever.

“We commend Nigerian youths for their courage and sacrifices in the face of police brutality, joblessness, insecurity, extra-judicial killings and hopelessness. We stand in solidarity with you in the struggle for a better future.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!