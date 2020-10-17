Inter boss Conte says Eriksen will get his chances

Kindly Share This Story:

Antonio Conte insisted Christian Eriksen would get his chances at Inter this season.

Eriksen, 28, joined the Serie A giants from Tottenham in January but has struggled for game time since his arrival. The Denmark international said last week he wanted more opportunities, having made just nine Serie A starts since joining Inter.

While Conte said Eriksen had been given his chances, he expects further opportunities for the former Ajax star.

“He is playing enough. Of course, my choices are for the benefit of the team, then I could even go wrong,” the Inter coach told a news conference on Friday ahead of the derby against Milan.

“However, I am happy about what Eriksen is giving Inter now, how he gelled in this squad and I think he is happy to be with this group and with me and my staff. He will have chances for sure because the season will be long and hard.

“[On Saturday] I will have only four midfielders, three will play and the other will come on later.

“On Wednesday we will play another tough game against Borussia Monchengladbach but, anyway, I think Eriksen has had many chances and has proven his talent to Inter. Just like the other players.”

Inter have picked up seven points from their opening three Serie A games to sit fifth in the table.

