ICPC to probe sources of looted COVId-19 palliatives

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it will investigate the sources of COVID-19 relief items looted across the country.

Spokesperson of the commission, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ogugua said the move was in response to increasing public demand on the commission to find out why relief items meant for the suffering masses were stacked in warehouses.

“In view of the recent looting spree, ICPC will investigate the sources of goods looted from palliative warehouses, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and private houses.

“This is to determine whether or not the items looted were personally acquired, the government procured, CACOVID donated, or are empowerment materials which are part of the constituency project initiative of the Federal Government.

“ICPC will also scale up the monitoring of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) charged with the acquisition and distribution of COVID-19 palliative relief materials and make public its findings in due course,” she said.

The spokesperson said measures earlier put in place by the commission to prevent corruption in the distribution of the items did not cover CACOVID funds donated by individuals and private sector organisations.

“The commission had earlier in the year taken proactive measures to prevent corruption in the administration of the COVID-19 funds.

“It set up a monitoring team that was charged with the responsibility of preventing possible abuse.

“In addition to the above, the commission drew up ‘Guidelines for PTF Management of COVID-19 Relief Funds’ and issued an advisory on the management of the funds.

“The scope of the monitoring activities of ICPC did not cover CACOVID funds which were donated by individuals and private sector organisations as palliatives.

“Only the Federal Government funds used to procure relief materials and other palliatives were covered,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

