By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Malam Abdulrasheed Maina has said that he knew how to use his technical expertise and patriotism to recover the sum of ten billion US Dollars for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari within 30 days.

Aliyu Musa,Media, aide to Abdulrasheed Maina, in a statement, stated that Maina said this from his hospital bed as he recovered from a surgery.

He stated that the assertion was made in commemoration of the 60th Independence Anniversary.

“He said that the recovered $10 Billion could help fix infrastructure deficits, fuel subsidy and ameliorate the Electricity tariff which will ultimately put the looming industrial action by Nigerian workers to a halt.”

“Maina indicated that he is ready to start the recovery as soon as he fully recovers from the surgery he just had last week.”

“The former Pension Boss further indicated that he can only make the recovery of the said funds directly to President Buhari fearing a situation where the recovered funds are rebooted as experienced in the recent past.

“Maina has assisted successive administrations, especially that of Former President Jonathan where he recovered N1.6trillion and in President Buhari’s administration, where he recovered N1.3trillion and several movable and immovable properties.”

Vanguard

