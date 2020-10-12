Gridlock as #ENDSARS protesters shutdown major roads in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Inspite of Inspector General of Police, IGP, proscription of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, thousands of protesters under the umbrella of #ENDSARS, who are mainly youths, stormed major highways across Lagos State and shut down all business activities and vehicular movements.

Motorists were stuck in gridlock in most of the places visited such as: Alausa Ikeja, Lekki, Ikorodu Road, Surulere, Yaba, among others axes, forcing traffic to a standstill.

The #ENDSARS protesters are protesting against police brutality, harassment and demanding for disbandment of Federal and state Special Anti-Robbery Squad across the federation.

The placards-carrying protesters barricaded the highways preventing any form of movement.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: Say No to Illegal Arrest of youths, # 1 Nigeria is Possible if all right is respected and protected. Stop Police harassment, brutality, now, among others.

The protesters barricaded the Alausa section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and environ.

Protest ongoing at National Stadium in Surulere in and out of the road. Motorists moving from Eko Bridge inward barracks are presently affected.

Due to the protest on going at Barracks, it has backlogged traffic from Fadeyi moving inward barracks at the point of the protest to Ketu Ojota axes of the road.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is leading a delegation to Lekki area of Lagos Island where the protesters practically shut down all activities to appeal for calm.

Recall that at the weekend, Sanwo-Olu, appealed to #ENDSARS protesters in the state on the need to give peace a chance, patience and understanding inorder to resolve their grievances.

Vanguard

