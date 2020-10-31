Gov Ganduje, Hajiya Mohammed, others for Peace achievers international awards

Kindly Share This Story:

The 9th Peace Achievers International Conference and Award is promised to honour deserving personalities across the world who have contributed to the Africa and Nigeria’s peace and stability.

The event which has become one of the biggest gatherings of influential personalities in Africa had in its last edition honoured the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Governor of Sokoto State, Dr Attahiru Bafarawa, Senator Dino Melaye , Hon. Shina Peller and others at the topnotch event.

This year, many personalities have been pencil down for different categories of award for their contributions to peace in the country. Icon of Peace and nation building, Peace builder/Award for excellence in community development, Peace builder/Award for excellence in community development and leadership skills and others respectively.

Also among to to be honoured this year are Justice Abubakar Malami SAN, His Excellency, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Executive Governor of Kano State, Her Excellency, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu wife of the Kebbi state governor, Maj. Gen. Jahadi Ezra Jakko,

READ ALSO:

Chief Victor Giadom, High Chief Peters Higgins, Alh Dr. Ummarun Kwabo A.A Jarman Sokoto, His Excellency,

Engr. Abdullahi Sule, The Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, The Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Shehu Sani , Alazigha Oweipa Emmanuel, Founder/National Leader, amongst others.

According to the Chairman, planning committee, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, the award recognises individuals that have contributed immensely to nation building, through peace related programmes and advocacy, job creation and entrepreneurship. “They will be honoured for their leadership roles and selfless service in peace building and commitment to programmes that promote peace, youth and economic development” he said.

The award categories will cover a vast range of sectors to prove the organizations promise on rewarding individuals from different walks of life. There were categories for excellence in youth empowerment, award for outstanding leadership in public sector governance, award for innovation and technology, award for NGO of the year to name a few.

The event takes place on the 27th November in Abuja Nigeria.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: