‘God is watching’ ― Super Eagles stars, others condemn Lekki killings

Kindly Share This Story:

Reactions have continued to trail the murder of peaceful Nigerian #EndSARS protesters by security forces, at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night.

Stars of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, amongst others, have taken to social media to condemn the dastardly act by security forces, and show solidarity with millions of Nigerian youths calling for an end to police brutality.

Nigeria has recently been rocked by nationwide protests by youths demanding an end to extrajudicial killings, extortion by men of the police force.

Here are some:

Pray for NIGERIA🇳🇬✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/V7i4Ngs9qd — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 20, 2020

God is watching 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ErthKa426E — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) October 20, 2020

My heart goes out to everyone that has lost a loved one in this unnecessary massacre that happened https://t.co/HqlZWpvVqt‘s unfortunate that we have lost the right to peacefully protest or exercise our basic human right.The government needs to do better and put an end to this💔 pic.twitter.com/IHh0IKMzGL — AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) October 21, 2020

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: