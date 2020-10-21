Vanguard Logo

‘God is watching’ ― Super Eagles stars, others condemn Lekki killings

Imminent state of emergency, position of the law

Reactions have continued to trail the murder of peaceful Nigerian #EndSARS protesters by security forces, at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night.

Stars of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, amongst others, have taken to social media to condemn the dastardly act by security forces, and show solidarity with millions of Nigerian youths calling for an end to police brutality.

Nigeria has recently been rocked by nationwide protests by youths demanding an end to extrajudicial killings, extortion by men of the police force.

Here are some:

