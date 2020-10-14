FEC approves $2m for West African Power

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday approved $2 million which is Nigeria’s annual contribution to the West African Power Pool, WAPP.

The West African Power Pool was created in 1999 by Authorities of the West African Heads of State and every country has its own section.

The approval was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister explained that the pool is about having synergy within the West African region, adding that it was for the generation of electricity for the region, so as to have more constant and steady power supply.

He said, “The Federal Ministry of Power today (Wednesday), presented a memo to council seeking approval for Nigeria’s contribution to the 2020 budget of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), it is a specialized agency of ECOWAS.

“It is important to recognize that participation in this regional market will also generate immediate foreign exchange for Nigeria as oil revenue is dying.

“It’s like the national grid in Nigeria, now we are going to have regional grid. It means in case there is a failure in one country, another can supplement. The $2 million is a contribution.

“It’s not as if we are giving $2 million to ECOWAS, we are simply paying our own contribution for the transmission from Nigeria to other West African countries and viz-visa.”

