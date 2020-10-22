Ereyitomi salutes Uduaghan at 66

Kindly Share This Story:

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has joined millions of Deltans to celebrate Delta State former Governor Dr. Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary.

In a statement made available by Ereyitomi’s spokesman, Amb. Toyin Agbolaya on Thursday in Warri, the lawmaker commended the former governor for his sterling contributions to the growth and development of the State.

Ereyitomi described Dr. Uduaghan as a man who has served Delta meritoriously well and has also exhibited high level of administrative skills that is worthy of emulation by all.

“Uduaghan is an elder statesman and leader of inestimable value”.

He thanked Almighty God for his guidance and protection towards former governor Uduaghan .

