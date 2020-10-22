Breaking News
Translate

Ereyitomi salutes Uduaghan at 66

On 12:21 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

Uduaghan replies Akpabio on NDDC contractThe member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon.  Thomas Ereyitomi has joined millions of Deltans  to celebrate Delta  State former Governor Dr. Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary.

In a statement made available by  Ereyitomi’s spokesman, Amb. Toyin Agbolaya on Thursday in Warri, the lawmaker commended the former governor for his sterling contributions to the growth and development of the State.

READ ALSOHorror in Ikotun as police kill 5 looters, arrest scores

Ereyitomi described Dr. Uduaghan as a man who has served Delta meritoriously well and has also exhibited high level of administrative skills that is worthy of emulation by all.

 

“Uduaghan is an elder statesman and leader of inestimable value”.

 

He thanked Almighty God for his guidance and protection  towards former governor  Uduaghan .

 

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!