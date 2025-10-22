Ereyitomi felicitates former Governor, Uduaghan @71

Uduaghan

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Chief Dr. Thomas Ereyitomi, has congratulated former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan, as he celebrates his 71st birthday today, Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

While congratulating Dr. Uduaghan, Chief Ereyitomi described the ex-governor as an astute politician whose governorship style brought inclusive development to the state, saying he added more peace and value to good governance in Delta State.

According to Chief Ereyitomi, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources Training Funds, Dr. Uduaghan’s policies while he was governor of the oil and gas-rich Delta State lifted many lives out of poverty and pain, adding value to productivity, which has also paved the way for good governance in the state.

The Warri Federal Lawmaker, Dr. Ereyitomi, wished Dr. Uduaghan a wonderful birthday celebration on behalf of his constituents, praying God to grant him good health and more wisdom as he enjoys his elder statesman position.