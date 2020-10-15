ENDSARS: We need Comprehensive Police Reform – Secondus

Kindly Share This Story:

Uche Secondus

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, carry out a comprehensive police reform and not only the scrapping of the notorious Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja after a closed door session between the National Working Committee, NWC and the Senate Caucus of PDP, party National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus who threw his weight behind the disbarding of SARS, said that the party supports the five point demands of the Protesters against Police brutality.

Secondus said, “We have also discussed the issue of EndSARS and SWAT. We believe that comprehensive police and policing reforms will be an answer to police brutality.

“We also endorse the five terms raised by the protesters. We also appeal to the government that adequate compensation to the families should be given.

“I believe that when that is done and Comprehensive reform is done and the rule of law as it pertains to criminal justice system in our country where everyone will assured of protection of lives and property. That is the way to go in our country. That will bring sanity in our country and that will be a thing of the past.”

