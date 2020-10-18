EndSARS protests: NECO reschedules examination

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says protesters holding delivery truck containing exam materials

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The ongoing nationwide protests against alleged police brutality, tagged ‘EndSARS’ have begun to have a heavy toll on candidates writing schools’ examinations.

This was confirmed Sunday as the National Examinations Council, NECO,informed that the development had constrained it to reschedule its Paper I Computer Studies Practicals earlier scheduled to take place on Monday 19 October 2020, 10am to 1pm to a later date.

Specifically, the nation’s secondary schools’ examination body announced in a statement by its Head, Information and Public Relations Division,Azeez Sani,that it had shifted the paper from the said date to “Monday 16 November 2020, 10am-1pm.”

The statement read in full: “This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been constrained to reschedule the Paper I Computer Studies Practical’s earlier scheduled to take place on Monday 19 October 2020, 10am to 1pm.

“The examination of this paper will now hold on Monday 16 November 2020, 10am-1pm

​”This unforeseen incident has been caused by the ENDSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the City entrance gate Benin.

“The NECO delivery truck had left its take off point well in advance two days earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then.

“The Council wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the affected examination materials have been retrieved intact and are in custody of NECO’s vault.

“While regretting any inconveniences this rescheduling may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examinations procedures for seamless conduct of the Council’s examination.”

Vanguard

