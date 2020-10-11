EndSARS: Protest continues until Buhari addresses the nation, Nigerians react to disbandment of SARS

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Few hours after the Inspector General of Police in a live broadcast on Sunday announced that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Nigeria Police Force under the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department had been abolished “with immediate effect”, quite a number of Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their doubts about the disbandment of the police unit.

The users who seemed not to be satisfied owing to similar promises of reforming the police department in the past which failed insisted that the protest will continue until President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the nation.

The dissolution of SARS came on the back of the #EndSARS protests across the country and some parts of the world.

Announcing the dissolution on Sunday, Frank Mba, police spokesperson, on behalf of the IGP said a new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS would cause has been evolved and shall be announced in due course,”

Not being pleased with this, some Nigerians took to social media platforms calling for the president to address the nation as well as sign an executive order.

Some comments gathered on Twitter:

We have been hearing it for four years… We no want Audio… We want to see … Let @MBuhari come and address the Nation.. pass the bill or whatever. No scam us pic.twitter.com/Hma4cSFiEo — #EndsarsNOW-Ayo🇳🇬 (@Ebay100) October 11, 2020

By the way, why is @MBuhari not addressing Nigerians at all about this SARS issue? Is he shy? Or he’s still not aware? And please if you don’t want Holy Ghost fire to burn you up, please don’t tell me about his tweets. If the president can do campaigns,

Why can’t he speak now? — #OurFavEndSARSDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 11, 2020

Look at the date in this picture. They’ve done this nonsense before. If @MBuhari doesn’t come out to give an executive order, the country shuts down tomorrow. Our mumu don do. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/95fS6iIWGK — Chloroquine (@Nugwa) October 11, 2020

Look at the date in this picture. They’ve done this nonsense before. If @MBuhari doesn’t come out to give an executive order, the country shuts down tomorrow. Our mumu don do. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/95fS6iIWGK — Chloroquine (@Nugwa) October 11, 2020

We deserve to hear directly from the president @MBuhari not only was our protest to #EndSARS but also to #EndPoliceBrutality and that means reforming the police and not just redeploying the SARS to the POLICE units.We are tired! — Prince Nelson Enwerem #ENDSARS (@PrinceNEnwerem) October 11, 2020

The @PoliceNG IGP just announced the end of SARS. This happened after General @MBuharj lost 100k Twitter followers in 3 hours. Keep up the #UnfollowBuhari pressure. Shock Buhari by UNFOLLOWING until he issues an Executive Order to #EndSARS! Then Nigerians will know he is serious! pic.twitter.com/koRyshd8Q4 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 11, 2020

Let buhari make the announcement. Wizkid protesting in London pic.twitter.com/xQ3WNLb0XO — Nicole Elozonam💋 (@nicole_elozonam) October 11, 2020

Sir @MBuhari

Make the announcement of #EndSARS yourself.

You can speak hausa to us, its fine. — AUNTY ADA (@Auntyadaa) October 11, 2020

RT if you also want to hear President Buhari tell us SARS has been dissolved😠 #EndSars — Eye Can (@Eyesaymymind) October 11, 2020

Buhari should quit being a coward and stop sending his puppets to us. Come out and address the people that put you in that office. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) October 11, 2020

Until Buhari speaks and addresses us himself Until immediate effect is taken upon these feeble orders Until SARS menace are truly ended and punished for their atrocities Until the whole Police force is reformed unit after unit It is far from over! #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) October 11, 2020

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: