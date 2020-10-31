EndSARS Protest: APC commiserates with Adamawa Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

The opposition All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Adamawa has commiserated with the state Government on the ugly incident of EndSARS protest that turned to violence.

The commiseration is contained in a statement issued by Mohammed Abdullahi, the party’s state Publicity Secretary, on Saturday in Yola.

Abdullahi said that the party’s sympathy was necessary as stakeholders in the Peace Enterprise of the dear state.

“We commiserate with the Government and people of Adamawa state over the unfortunate incident of the past few days.

“We strongly condemn the action of those who took the law into their hands and went on a looting spree of government warehouses and offices of state and federal government agencies.

” We felt much more concerned because the theft and looting was extended to the property of innocent individuals who are helping in the economic growth of the state,” Abdullahi said.

He said that the party observed that the ugly incident could have been avoided if the state Government had distributed the various palliatives for the COVID-19 pandemic found in the warehouses in time.

He noted that it was on record that the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Hajia Sa,adiya Faruk, was in the state, where she handover 100 trucks of assorted grains as palliatives donated by the Federal Government to the State.

And the state government openly appreciated the kind gesture of the APC controlled Federal Government and, in addition, requested for the completion of the Chochi Irrigation Project through the Minister.

“From the above facts, We strongly disagree with the assertion that the State Government didn’t receive any palliatives for COVID-19 from the Federal Government.

“We equally appreciate the effort of the State Government and Security Agencies in restoring law and order after the unfortunate incident ” Abdullahi said.

He said that the party at the state level was not in support of house-to-house search as declared by the state government for looted property as doing so was a move to infringe on the privacy and right of the citizens.

Abdullahi stated that neither the APC as a Party nor its numerous members and supporters in the state ever benefitted from any share of the palliatives.

“Finally, we want to call on the people of our dear state most especially the youth who are leaders of tomorrow to embrace peace and remain law abiding.

“Looting, stealing, destroying property or lawlessness is not in our culture.

“We shouldn’t allow others with unpatriotic tendencies to influence us.

“Let’s unite and make Adamawa a peaceful state irrespective of our political differences, religious affiliation or ethnic considerations,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story: