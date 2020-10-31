Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

EndSARS Protest: APC commiserates with Adamawa Govt

On 10:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Akure EndSARS protest, mere political aggression — Ondo APC

The opposition All Progressives  Congress ( APC) in Adamawa has commiserated with the state Government on the ugly incident of EndSARS  protest that turned to violence.

The commiseration is contained in a statement issued by  Mohammed Abdullahi, the party’s state Publicity Secretary, on Saturday in Yola.

Abdullahi said that the party’s sympathy was necessary as stakeholders in the Peace Enterprise of the dear state.

 

READ ALSOHouse of Reps to reconvene plenary to address youth bills

“We commiserate with the Government and people of Adamawa state over the unfortunate incident of the past few days.

“We strongly condemn the action of those who took the law into their hands and went on a looting spree of government warehouses and offices of state and federal government agencies.

” We felt much more concerned because the theft and looting was extended to the property of innocent individuals who are helping in the economic growth of the state,” Abdullahi said.

He said that the party observed that the ugly incident could have been avoided if the state Government had  distributed the various palliatives for the COVID-19 pandemic found in the warehouses in time.

He  noted that it  was  on record that the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Hajia Sa,adiya Faruk,  was  in the  state,  where she  handover  100 trucks of assorted grains as palliatives donated by the Federal Government to the State.

And the state government openly appreciated the kind gesture of the APC controlled Federal Government and, in addition, requested  for the completion of the Chochi Irrigation Project through the Minister.

“From the above facts,  We strongly disagree with the assertion that the State Government didn’t receive any palliatives for COVID-19 from the Federal Government.

“We  equally appreciate the effort of the State Government and Security Agencies in restoring law and order after the unfortunate incident ” Abdullahi said.

He said that the party at the state level was not in support of house-to-house search as declared by the state government for looted property as doing so was a move to infringe  on the privacy and right of the citizens.

Abdullahi  stated that neither the APC as a Party nor its numerous members and supporters in the state ever benefitted from any share of the palliatives.

“Finally, we want to call on the people of our dear state most especially the youth who are leaders of tomorrow to embrace peace and remain law abiding.

“Looting, stealing, destroying property or lawlessness is not in our culture.

“We shouldn’t allow others with unpatriotic tendencies to influence us.

“Let’s unite and make Adamawa a peaceful state irrespective of our political differences, religious affiliation or ethnic considerations,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!